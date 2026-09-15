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2026 September 15   11:13

accident

Oman advances IMO protection plan as Caroline Bezengi oil spill continues

Oman is advancing plans to secure enhanced IMO protection for its southern waters as oil continues to leak from the 159,168-dwt tanker Caroline Bezengi near the Hallaniyat Islands, according to a transport ministry statement.  

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said Oman is working towards designation of a Particularly Sensitive Sea Area, or PSSA, covering its southern waters as part of a programme linked to protection of the Arabian Sea humpback whale.  

The protection initiative predates the tanker casualty. Oman had already outlined its intention to seek PSSA status along its Arabian Sea coast at the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee’s 84th session, held from 27 April to 1 May.  

Caroline Bezengi, IMO 9224439, remains stranded on rocks near Al Qibliyah Island in Oman’s Hallaniyat archipelago. Oil was still leaking from the vessel on 11 September.  

An official update issued on 23 August said the tanker was listing by about 17 degrees. Shallow rocky waters, unreliable onboard power and Khareef monsoon conditions were complicating access, with winds reaching about 40 knots and waves of around four metres.  

The response has included efforts to make the vessel safe for technical teams, hydrographic surveys and preparations to move oil from damaged tanks to intact tanks before transferring the cargo to another vessel.  

UK maritime risk and response company Ambrey is involved in the salvage operation, while Oil Spill Response Limited and OMAN PESCO are supporting pollution response and clean-up work.  

Ambrey said on 13 August that salvage vessels, aircraft, specialist personnel and more than 100 tonnes of equipment had been mobilised. Personnel boarded the tanker with support from the Royal Air Force of Oman.  

“This is an extremely challenging situation, compounded by adverse weather conditions associated with the Khareef monsoon,” Ambrey global response director Ed Wollaston said.  

Ambrey is a UK-registered maritime risk and response company and a member of the International Salvage Union. Oil Spill Response Limited provides oil-spill preparedness and response services, while OMAN PESCO is an Omani company involved in pollution-control and environmental response work.

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