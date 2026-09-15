Fire hits new $80m Alaska cruise terminal

A fire hit the recently built $80m Chugach Glacier Gateway cruise terminal in Whittier, Alaska, on 14 September, with Norwegian Jade leaving the berth without damage, according to NOAA.

The blaze affected the pier and the 137-foot tour catamaran Klondike Express, which was moored at the terminal with no passengers aboard.

Klondike Express was released from the pier and the fire on board was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

US Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector Western Alaska & US Arctic received the first report at about 11 am and established a 500-yard safety zone around the site.

All 2,000 gallons of diesel aboard Klondike Express were accounted for and no oil sheen was detected.

The cause of the fire has not been established and the full extent of damage to the terminal has not been disclosed.

The Chugach Glacier Gateway development includes a double-berth pier and received its first cruise ship in September 2024. The project was developed with the City of Whittier and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which has preferential scheduling rights at the facility.

The terminal was designed to handle ships operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Norwegian Jade was due to begin a seven-night southbound Alaska cruise from Whittier on 14 September, calling at Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan before arriving in Vancouver. Huna Totem Corporation is an Alaska Native corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and represents more than 1,850 Alaska Native shareholders with ties to Glacier Bay and Hoonah. Its business activities include tourism and government contracting.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It operated 35 ships with about 75,000 berths as of 30 June 2026.