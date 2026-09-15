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2026 September 15   12:18

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Panama Canal forecasts 29.5 deep-draft ship transits a day in FY2027

The Panama Canal is budgeting for 10,750 deep-draft vessel transits in FY2027, equivalent to an average 29.5 passages a day, as it prepares for challenging water conditions and a possible strong El Niño, according to its FY2027 budget proposal.  

The forecast covers the financial year from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027 and assumes traffic of 457.3m PC/UMS tonnes.  

The lower transit outlook comes as the canal tightens its operating capacity to conserve water. From 15 September, 32 daily booking slots are available, comprising nine Neopanamax and 23 Panamax slots, down from 34 slots from 3 September.  

The Panama Canal has meanwhile postponed a planned reduction in the maximum authorised Neopanamax draught to 47.5 feet from 48.0 feet that had been scheduled for 1 October.

The existing 48.0-foot limit will remain in place following a review of Gatun Lake levels and weather projections.  

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law legal entity established under Panama’s constitution. 

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