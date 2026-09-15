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2026 September 15   12:37

shipbuilding

HD KSOE wins ABS approval for 100-MW power barge

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured approval in principle from US classification society American Bureau of Shipping for a 100-MW barge-mounted power plant aimed at supplying data centres and industrial complexes, according to a company statement.  

The ABS approval covers the plant’s basic concept design, electrical single-line diagram and stability assessment.  

HD KSOE developed the design around medium-speed HiMSEN engines, with the floating plant capable of supplying up to 100 MW of electricity. It is intended to generate power offshore and transmit it to users on land, including locations where conventional power infrastructure is difficult to build or where large volumes of electricity are required.  

Lee Dong-jin, head of basic design at HD KSOE, and Francis Genco, ABS vice president for strategic accounts, marked the approval at a ceremony on 11 September.  

“Stable and flexible power generation and supply capabilities are becoming a key competitive advantage in the AI era,” an HD KSOE official said. “We will further advance our barge-mounted power plant technology to lead the global power infrastructure market.”  

HD KSOE plans to complete detailed engineering and follow-up certification before making a full-scale entry into the floating power plant market.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding businesses and conducts research, engineering and technology development across shipbuilding, offshore plants, engines and machinery, and energy-related businesses.  

HD Hyundai is the corporate group that includes HD KSOE and other industrial businesses.  

American Bureau of Shipping is a US classification society providing classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries.

Topics:

HD KSOE

ABS

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