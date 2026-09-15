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2026 September 15   13:02

HD Hyundai Samho and Korean Register automate partial-launch hull checks

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho and classification society Korean Register have completed an eight-month project to automate hull-strength checks for ships launched before construction is finished, according to an official statement.  

The joint development work began in February 2026, with Korean Register handing HD Hyundai Samho a completion certificate at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 September.  

The project, titled “Simplified Whole Ship Strength Evaluation Program During Partial Launching in DSA”, uses direct strength analysis to assess hull loads, strength and structural safety during partial launching.  

Partial launching allows a yard to float a ship before construction is complete and continue work outside the building dock. At that stage, welding between hull blocks may remain unfinished and some structures may not yet be installed, changing the vessel’s weight, attitude and buoyancy distribution from those of the completed ship.  

The new software starts with the completed vessel’s analysis model and automatically accounts for structures that remain uninstalled or unconnected. It then creates a model reflecting the ship’s actual construction stage and recalculates loads and buoyancy to account for changes in hull weight and attitude.  

HD Hyundai Samho supplied partial-launch scenarios and loading conditions used in shipyard operations. Korean Register developed the direct-strength-analysis functions, while the yard tested the software on an actual vessel to verify its suitability for shipyard use.  

Daeheon Kim, executive vice president of Korean Register, and Hakmu Shim, executive vice president of HD Hyundai Samho, attended the completion ceremony.  

The companies plan to extend the system to more vessel types and partial-launch scenarios and develop functions for predicting stability under different launching conditions.  

Korean Register is a South Korean not-for-profit ship classification society founded in 1960 and headquartered in Busan. It has been a full member of the International Association of Classification Societies since 1988 and is chaired by Lee Yongsok.  

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilding company based in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, led by president and chief executive Kim Jae-eul.

Topics:

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

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