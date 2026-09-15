Bureau Veritas clears integrated crane for ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

Bureau Veritas has granted approval in principle to an integrated crane and LNG transfer system developed by Chinese manufacturer Ningbo Kairong New Energy and Sweden-based MannTek for ship-to-ship bunkering, according to a company statement.

The Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Crane Master combines crane handling and LNG transfer functions in a single system, integrating bunkering and lifting operations.

The AiP was presented on 14 September at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, where Kairong and MannTek also signed a Joint Development Cooperation Agreement and unveiled the latest version of the equipment.

Bureau Veritas assessed the design against applicable classification requirements covering LNG bunkering safety, protection against low-temperature leakage, emergency shutdown and release arrangements, and spare-parts hoisting operations.

The approval confirms that the concept complies in principle with the relevant classification requirements and provides a basis for further development and implementation. No timetable for commercial deployment was disclosed.

The certification ceremony took place at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre, where Gastech 2026 was scheduled to run from 14 to 17 September.

Bureau Veritas is a French classification society providing classification and technical services to the maritime and offshore industries.