US offshore group Hornbeck wins two-year North Sea well abandonment contract

US offshore services company Hornbeck Offshore Services has secured a two-year contract to plug and abandon wells in the North Sea through its Helix Well Ops (U.K.) Limited subsidiary, according to a company statement.

Work for the unnamed major North Sea operator is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027. The firm contract runs for two years and includes customer options for extensions.

Hornbeck will carry out riserless plug and abandonment operations using either Well Enhancer or Seawell, both purpose-built riserless well intervention vessels.

The contract covers an integrated package including the vessel, a Subsea Intervention Lubricator well access system, ROVs, saturation diving, and project management and engineering services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services provides marine and subsea services to customers in the deepwater oilfield, defense and renewables industries. Helix Well Ops (U.K.) Limited is a subsidiary of Hornbeck Offshore Services.