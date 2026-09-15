DNV and HD KSOE target 2030 for software-defined vessel assurance

DNV and South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) have agreed to develop assurance and verification frameworks for software-defined vessel technology, including software changes on ships already in service, according to DNV.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok by HD KSOE president and chief executive Kim Hyung-Kwan and Vidar Dolonen, DNV regional manager for Korea and Japan. The collaboration framework is expected to run through the end of 2030.

HD KSOE intends to develop its software-defined vessel technology around a software-centric platform designed to support the digital transformation of vessel operations. The concept is aimed at improving operational flexibility and lifecycle management while allowing new digital capabilities to be introduced over a vessel’s working life.

DNV intends to provide independent assurance of the platform using relevant assurance methodologies, technical evidence requirements and verification frameworks, supporting secure and reliable implementation over the full lifecycle of a vessel.

The two sides will also examine lifecycle assurance for software-defined technology installed on vessels that have already been delivered, including the management of subsequent software updates and changes. Other areas covered by the MOU may include knowledge sharing, pilot projects, demonstrations and engagement with industry stakeholders.

DNV and HD KSOE have worked on data-driven verification of digital-twin technology since 2022. That cooperation led to DNV granting approval in principle to HD Hyundai’s cloud-based integrated digital-twin system in 2024.

HD KSOE is the intermediary holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering business.

DNV is an independent assurance and risk-management group with operations in more than 100 countries.