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2026 September 15   17:12

offshore

MOL's unit wins Petrobras deal for SeaLoader 2 in Brazil

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ SeaLoading unit has secured a new long-term contract with Petrobras to keep SeaLoader 2 handling offshore crude transfers in Brazil, according to a company statement.  

SeaLoader 2 will continue transferring crude directly from Petrobras FPSOs in the Santos Basin to conventional crude tankers, including VLCCs.  

MOL did not disclose the value or duration of the agreement.  SeaLoader 2 has worked for Petrobras since 2022, starting under a trial programme in January that year before moving to a time charter in 2023 after completing more than 30 crude offloading operations from FPSOs in the Santos Basin.  

SeaLoading operates SeaLoader 1 and SeaLoader 2 offshore Brazil. The two cargo transfer vessels have supported more than 200 offloading campaigns.  

The vessels operate between an FPSO and a conventional tanker, allowing crude to be transferred directly between the two and removing the intermediate voyage normally performed by a dynamically positioned shuttle tanker.  

MOL has estimated that the system could cut CO2 emissions by about 60% in a Santos Basin operating scenario compared with the use of a DP shuttle tanker.

Actual reductions depend on loading locations, fuel consumption and sea conditions.  

MOL disclosed an earlier charter arrangement for SeaLoader 2 in March 2024 and said SeaLoading and Petrobras planned to begin negotiations that year over a possible new CTV newbuilding.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese maritime transport group. It entered the cargo transfer vessel business in 2019 and acquired 100% of SeaLoading in 2022.  

SeaLoading Holding AS was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Arendal, Norway. It owns, markets and operates its specialised CTV fleet and holds the rights to its cargo transfer technology.  

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