Japanese group wins ClassNK approval for 42,000-cbm standard CO2 carrier design

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Nihon Shipyard, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MILES have secured ClassNK approval in principle for a standard 42,000-cbm low-pressure liquefied CO2 carrier design, according to a company statement.

The approval is the first concrete result of the MILES-based standard-design scheme agreed by the six companies and the first AiP secured under the scheme for a 42,000-cbm class vessel.

The design was assessed through a hazard identification study covering LCO2 handling operations and risks specific to low-pressure liquefied CO2. MOL, K Line and NYK contributed operational experience from low-temperature liquefied gas carriers, which was used to develop the vessel’s safety design policy.

The AiP was presented on 15 September at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok. The six companies agreed the standard-design scheme on 1 December 2025 to support the stable construction and supply of LCO2 carriers in Japan, standardise vessel designs and support domestic carbon capture and storage projects.

They expect demand for LCO2 carriers to rise as Japanese CCS projects begin moving captured CO2 by sea to storage sites. Standardisation is intended to reduce design and construction workloads, improve efficiency and help expand shipbuilding capacity.

A separate low-pressure LCO2 carrier design received AiP on 18 September 2024 for large-scale international CO2 transport from 2028.

MOL also has long-term charter contracts covering two LCO2 carriers it plans to own for the Northern Lights Project, with CO2 transport scheduled to begin around 2028.

MOL, K Line and NYK are Japanese shipping companies headquartered in Tokyo. Nihon Shipyard is a joint sales and design company established by Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding company within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group. MILES is a joint design and sales company that was established in 2013 as MI LNG Company and renamed MILES in 2025.

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a Japanese general incorporated foundation providing ship classification services.