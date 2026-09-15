UK port operator Forth Ports opens 65,000-tonne agri-bulk hub at Tilbury

UK port operator Forth Ports has opened a new bulk storage and handling facility with capacity for up to 65,000 tonnes of animal-feed products for Cefetra at the Port of Tilbury, according to a company statement.

The purpose-built facility at Berth 43 covers about 14,000 square metres, equivalent to two full-sized football pitches, and will handle imported products including soyabean meal.

It has been designed around direct vessel discharge operations, reducing cargo-handling movements and supporting the import, storage and distribution of animal feed into the UK.

Tilbury, on the River Thames, provides Cefetra with access to customers across southern and eastern England.

Forth Ports chief executive Stuart Wallace said: “This new bulk storage and handling facility in Tilbury demonstrates our commitment to further investment across our port infrastructure across the UK and confirms the strong, long-lasting relationship we have with Cefetra. “This is an exciting chapter in our partnership as Forth Ports and Cefetra continue to play a vital role in the UK agricultural supply chain.”

Cefetra chief executive Andrew Mackay said: “This new facility at Berth 43 is a significant step forward for our operations in the UK, giving us modern, purpose-built infrastructure to handle animal feed imports more efficiently and reliably for our customers.

Forth Ports operates a UK port network that includes Tilbury and Rosyth and has a long-term relationship with Cefetra across its ports.

Cefetra trades grains and animal-feed raw materials and also operates an agri-hub at the Port of Rosyth.