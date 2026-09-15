Canada to dedicate new search-and-rescue lifeboat in Newfoundland

Canada’s coast guard will dedicate the new search-and-rescue lifeboat CCGS Groswater Bay in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, on 16 September, according to a government media advisory.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am NDT at the Bay of Islands Yacht Club.

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador, will attend on behalf of David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence. Gary Ivany, assistant commissioner for the Canadian Coast Guard’s Atlantic Region, and members of the local community will also attend.

Groswater Bay is a Canadian Coast Guard search-and-rescue lifeboat assigned within the service’s Atlantic Region. The dedication is being held in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador.