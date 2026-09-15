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2026 September 15   16:05

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Swedish marine insurer warns Cape Horn detours carry higher risk than Panama

Shipowners should not treat routes around southern South America as a routine alternative to the Panama Canal because they carry materially higher weather, navigational and operational risks, according to a warning from The Swedish Club.  

The Swedish mutual marine insurer said current restrictions at the Panama Canal remain manageable for most trades and do not on their own justify diverting vessels around Cape Horn.  

“The southern route is being considered today not because it has become attractive but because the other options have become harder,” the club said.  From 15 September, the Panama Canal has 23 daily Panamax booking slots and nine Neopanamax slots.

The maximum authorised Neopanamax draft remains 48.0 feet, or 14.63 metres, of Tropical Fresh Water after a proposed reduction to 47.5 feet was postponed.  

The Drake Passage exposes ships to severe seas, excessive motions, slamming, cargo shifting, green water on deck, weather damage and prolonged machinery strain.  

The Strait of Magellan offers more shelter but brings narrow channels, strong currents, restricted waters and greater reliance on local navigational knowledge.  

The Swedish Club also highlighted limited emergency and salvage resources along the southern Chilean coast, cold-weather bunker-handling risks and the potential for disputes over pilotage costs.  

Pilotage through the Strait of Magellan is generally compulsory under Chilean rules, although qualifying ocean-to-ocean transits between Bahía Félix and Punta Arenas can be exempt if they do not use internal waters or call at Chilean ports.  

“The southern passages are Plan C,” said Tore Forsmo, senior advisor for corporate affairs at The Swedish Club.  Owners and charterers should agree responsibility for pilotage costs in advance, while weather forecasts, routing advice and voyage records should be retained to support any decision to use the Strait of Magellan instead of the Drake Passage.  

For most trades, the club concluded that present Panama Canal restrictions do not justify the additional risks of routing around Cape Horn.  

The Swedish Club, formally Sveriges Ångfartygs Assurans Förening, is an independent, member-owned mutual marine insurer headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Founded in 1872, it provides Protection & Indemnity, Freight, Demurrage & Defence, Hull & Machinery, Loss of Hire, War Risks and other marine insurance products. It reported free reserves of $282m at 30 June 2026, a first-half underwriting result of $3.6m and a result before appropriations and tax of $14.7m.

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