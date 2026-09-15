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2026 September 15   16:19

shipbuilding

Germany moves to procure fourth Class 424 intelligence ship

Germany has moved to procure a fourth Class 424 fleet intelligence vessel as three ships of the new class are already under construction, according to a company statement.  

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the move on 14 September during the keel-laying ceremony for the third vessel at Rheinmetall’s Peene-Werft shipyard in Wolgast.  Germany’s new military capability profile calls for four Class 424 vessels.

The additional ship still requires parliamentary approval and no final contract has been placed.  

“We are now proceeding to the parliamentary vote on this matter,” Pistorius said.  The approximately 130-metre vessels will be used as maritime intelligence-gathering platforms for the German Armed Forces, with sensor systems designed to monitor the electromagnetic spectrum across land, air and sea.  

“These ships can hear and see what others cannot hear and see. They are our eyes and ears at sea. They perceive and analyse a huge extent of signals and sounds,” Pistorius said.  

The new vessels are due to begin entering service gradually from 2029, replacing Germany’s Oste-class intelligence ships.  

The keel of the third Class 424 vessel was laid about a year ahead of the original schedule, while the second ship is also under construction at Wolgast.  

The vessels will later be transferred to Rheinmetall’s Blohm+Voss yard in Hamburg for final outfitting, commissioning and trials. 

Rheinmetall AG is a Düsseldorf-based German defence technology group active in naval systems, land systems, air defence, weapons and digital systems. It expanded its naval business in 2026 through the acquisition of Naval Vessels Lürssen, which had around 2,100 employees and generated about €1bn ($1.15bn) in revenue in 2024.

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