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2026 September 15   16:20

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VLCC benchmark hits record $1.035m a day on Middle East Gulf-China route

VLCC rates on the benchmark Middle East Gulf-China trade breached $1m per day for the first time on 14 September, reaching a time-charter equivalent of $1.035m per day, according to Baltic Exchange data.  

The TD3C benchmark covers a 270,000-tonne crude cargo from Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia to Ningbo in China.

The $1.035m figure is a calculated TCE rather than a disclosed fixture for an individual vessel.  

The record followed a rapid tightening in the Middle East Gulf VLCC market. By 10 September, TD3C had risen 21% from WS677.78 the previous Friday to WS821.11, equivalent to a round-trip TCE of $862,150 per day for the Baltic standard VLCC.  

Numerous cargoes were competing for few ships in position, while security risks around the Strait of Hormuz reduced the pool of available tonnage willing to enter the Gulf.  

A US Maritime Administration advisory effective from 9 September classified the risk to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman as high.  

The Baltic Exchange introduced TD34 in 2026 for 270,000-tonne Gulf of Oman-China voyages to provide greater transparency after disruption to normal Middle East Gulf trading patterns.

The Mina Al Fahal-to-Ningbo route was introduced as a separate benchmark rather than a replacement for TD3C.  

The Baltic Exchange is a London-based provider of freight-market benchmarks used in physical shipping and derivatives markets. Its tanker assessments are compiled from submissions by independent shipbrokers.

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