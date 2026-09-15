Saudi oil pipeline could stay shut five weeks, putting Red Sea exports at risk

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline has been shut since attacks on 10 September damaged the route in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

Two regional officials briefed on the damage put repairs at three to five weeks, including work at a major pumping facility. One said partial pumping could resume while repairs continue, but no estimate was given for the volume that could be moved.

The outage threatens crude flows to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. Saudi Arabia had been routing about 4m barrels per day through the pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent to roughly 4% of global oil supply.

Industry sources estimated that crude held at Yanbu after the shutdown was sufficient to maintain exports for only five to seven days. Smaller volumes were available at Egypt’s Ain Sukhna and Sidi Kerir terminals.

Asian refiners are preparing for tighter supplies of sour crude. One refinery had been notified that a loading would be delayed without receiving a new date, while other buyers expected delays to cargoes from Yanbu.

A separate assessment put the repair period at as long as five to six weeks, while another indicated that pumping could restart partially before all work is completed. Saudi Aramco has not publicly issued a repair timetable or revised shipment schedule.

Saudi crude production fell to 6.2m barrels per day in August from 10.9m barrels per day in February.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, is a Saudi joint stock company engaged in integrated energy and chemicals operations. It operates the roughly 1,200-km East-West Pipeline, which has capacity of up to 7m barrels per day, and holds a 15% interest in Egypt’s SUMED pipeline system linking the Red Sea and Mediterranean.