IAA PortNews: Russia kicks off construction of Naiba deep-water cargo terminal in Yakutia

The initial phase includes the construction of a temporary marine berth for handling project cargo

Credit: the website of the Republic of Sakha (Yakitia) government

Construction the Naiba deep-water cargo terminal based in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has commenced at the Port of Tiksi, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

The project was launched by Nikolai Patrushev, Assistant to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board. The official noted that the terminal would serve as key infrastructure for developing the region's resource base, enhancing the reliability of seasonal deliveries of stockpiles to the Far North of Russia (Northern Deliveries), and acting as a pivotal hub for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TATC).

The first construction machinery has already arrived at the site. Specialists have begun engineering surveys for the berth's construction. Taimyr Invest is the infrastructure operator and lead investor. To meet the needs of the initial phase, a temporary marine berth will be constructed first with a permanent port facility planned be built at the same location.

The development of the Kyuchus gold deposit will serve as the anchor project for the terminal. The temporary berth will facilitate the receipt of heavy project cargo, which will then be hauled via the Naiba–Kyuchus winter road.

The Mohe–Naiba route’s annual throughput is estimated at 30 million tonnes. Total investment in its development is about RUB 1.13 trillion. The route will connect the northeastern provinces of China with the Arctic coast, creating the shortest route for transit cargo and cutting the distance of traditional routes via the Suez Canal by half.

The development of the route also entails the construction of a combined bridge crossing over the Amur River and new railway lines connecting Nizhny Bestyakh to Naiba and Nizhny Bestyakh to Magadan. Negotiations are underway with Chinese partners to establish a unified Russian-Chinese investment framework.