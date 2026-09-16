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2026 September 16   09:16

shipping

US House clears hurdle for sanctions on uninsured Russian oil-linked ships

The US House of Representatives has cleared a procedural hurdle for legislation that would impose blocking measures on vessels used to circumvent sanctions on Russian energy trades, including ships lacking qualifying maritime insurance, according to US Congress records.  

The package would also allow tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that remain major buyers of Russian oil and gas.  

The House voted 214-211 on 15 September to approve a rule allowing consideration of Senate amendments to H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.  The Senate passed the amended bill by 86 votes to 11 on 7 August.

A House vote to concur with the Senate amendments would complete congressional consideration before the legislation could be sent to the president.  

The shipping provisions require reviews of foreign vessels used by the Russian government or Russian persons to transport oil, gas, LNG, petroleum products, coal, uranium, arms or other goods to circumvent sanctions.  

Vessels meeting the legislation’s criteria could be identified as blocked property.  Those criteria include ships whose owners, operators or managers knowingly use unsafe or non-standard maritime practices while transporting Russian-origin energy products, lack “adequate maritime insurance”, or evade the price cap on Russian crude and petroleum products.  

The bill defines adequate maritime insurance as verified protection and indemnity cover backed by audited financial statements of the insurer. Cover from an insurer organised under Russian law or otherwise subject to Russian government jurisdiction would not qualify.  

The measures could also apply to foreign shipowners, operators and managers, providers of underwriting, insurance or reinsurance, captains and senior crew leadership, and certain foreign port owners or operators servicing sanctioned vessels.  

The tariff mechanism would initially cover countries that continue new purchases of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas and rank among the five largest importers by volume during the previous 12 months. It would also cover the five leading jurisdictions facilitating evasion of sanctions on Russian oil.  

The US Trade Representative would reassess the five largest importers of Russian crude and natural gas every 180 days.  The president would be required within 30 days of enactment to raise tariffs on goods from qualifying countries to as much as 100% ad valorem, on top of existing tariffs and import charges.  

The president could waive sanctions, restrictions or tariffs after certifying to Congress that doing so is in the US national interest.

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