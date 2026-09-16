BW LNG and HD Hyundai unveil world-first three-tank LNG design

BW LNG and South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai have unveiled a world-first large-scale LNG carrier design using three cargo tanks instead of the conventional four, increasing capacity from 174,000 cbm to 177,000 cbm without changing the vessel’s principal dimensions or terminal compatibility, according to a company statement.

Four 177,000-cbm LNG carriers will use the configuration and are scheduled for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2028 through the third quarter of 2029. South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho will build the series.

The design was developed by BW LNG, French LNG containment specialist GTT and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with Norwegian classification society DNV involved in its evaluation and approval.

The three-tank layout allows individual tank length to increase by as much as 55%, creating about 3,000 cbm of additional cargo capacity within the dimensions of a conventional 174,000-cbm LNG carrier.

The ships will use GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Reinforced membrane sections are designed to retain flexibility for partial cargo loading. The design has a natural boil-off rate of 0.08% and reliquefaction capacity of 2.1 tonnes per hour.

The vessels will also use X-DF 2.2 propulsion with variable compression ratio technology and shaft generators. Two of the ships were originally ordered in November 2025, with another two added in May 2026.

BW LNG is an LNG shipping and floating gas infrastructure business that commercially and technically manages its LNG carrier fleet in-house from Oslo.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho are South Korean shipbuilders within the group’s shipbuilding operations, while HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is its shipbuilding holding company.

GTT is a French engineering company specialising in membrane containment systems for LNG and other liquefied gases.