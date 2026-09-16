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2026 September 16   10:41

accident

Pakistan Navy ship collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea

A Pakistan Navy ship collided with an Indian Navy warship in international waters in the Arabian Sea, prompting New Delhi to lodge a formal protest over the encounter.  

India’s foreign ministry said Pakistani naval units had shown “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” that led to the collision.  

The incident caused no major damage, according to the ministry.  Indian media, citing official sources, said the collision occurred on the evening of 15 September in the North Arabian Sea, about 220 km east of Oman.  

The Indian warship was carrying out a routine surveillance mission when the Pakistani vessel approached at high speed and manoeuvred in what the sources described as an unsafe manner before the ships collided.  Neither the names nor the types of the two vessels have been disclosed.  

India summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, to lodge its protest. The Indian chargé d’affaires in Islamabad was also instructed to make a similar protest to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  

New Delhi said the Pakistani vessel’s conduct directly contravened Article 10 of a 1991 agreement between India and Pakistan covering military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.  The agreement requires naval ships and submarines of the two countries operating in international waters to remain at least three nautical miles apart to avoid accidents.  

The pact was signed in New Delhi on 6 April 1991 and entered into force on 19 August 1992 following an exchange of instruments of ratification.

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