Kalmar wins 12-unit order for its first straddle carriers in the Philippines

Kalmar has won an order from Philippine terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) for 12 hybrid straddle carriers for a new container terminal in Batangas, according to a company statement.

The machines will be Kalmar’s first straddle carriers delivered to a terminal in the Philippines. They will be deployed at the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT), under development within Bauan International Port about 110 km south of Manila.

The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2026 intake and includes MyKalmar INSIGHT coverage for all 12 machines. Delivery is scheduled to be completed during Q3 2027.

Once completed, SLCT will have an 800-metre quay, 38 hectares of yard space and annual capacity of 1.6m TEU. The terminal is intended to support industrial and manufacturing activities. Kalmar will also supply a straddle carrier simulator for training new operators and allowing existing operators to refresh their skills.

ICTSI senior director projects and systems Arthur de Jonge said: “The SLCT project represents a significant investment for our organisation and demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term collaboration and commitment. As a long-term partner, Kalmar can offer the proven technology and unparalleled service and fleet management expertise that a project of this nature demands. We are very pleased to be able to continue our collaboration."

Kalmar vice president, GTO key account management, Daniel Ho said: “Kalmar and ICTSI have a long and distinguished history of close collaboration at a number of terminals around the world. We are proud to be able to deliver the very first Kalmar straddle carriers to a terminal in the Philippines and grateful for the trust the ICTSI have placed in our proven hybrid technology.”

International Container Terminal Services Inc is a Philippine container terminal operator providing container handling, storage and related services to shipping lines and cargo owners.

Kalmar Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki and supplies heavy material-handling equipment and services for ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. The company operates in more than 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people.