Hanwha Power wins approval from ABS for LNG bunker vessel able to carry ammonia

South Korea’s Hanwha Power has secured Approval in Principle from the American Bureau of Shipping for the concept design of a 22,000-cbm LNG bunkering vessel that can carry both LNG and ammonia and uses hybrid-electric propulsion, according to a company statement.

The approval was presented on 15 September at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. It completes Hanwha Power’s medium- and large-sized LNG bunkering vessel design range, spanning 7,500 cbm to 22,000 cbm.

The vessel’s LNG-ammonia multi-cargo capability allows it to transport either fuel. Its cargo containment system uses Hanwha’s Mc-C high-manganese steel technology, which is designed to allow adaptation to future alternative fuels with limited modifications.

The hybrid-electric propulsion system combines onshore power supply with an energy storage system, aimed at reducing harmful emissions while the vessel is berthed or operating in coastal waters and improving operating efficiency.

The design also incorporates dual-fuel generator sets, electrical power system integration, an integrated automation system and a cargo handling system as part of an integrated engineering and procurement package.

“This ABS AiP marks another important milestone demonstrating Hanwha Power's technological reliability and commercial viability in the global eco-friendly vessel market,” said Hoon-min Kim, head of Hanwha Power’s Marine Solution Business Division.

“Building on Hanwha Group's differentiated clean-technology capabilities, we will continue to provide global shipowners with optimized integrated solutions for the transition to more sustainable marine transportation.”

The certificate presentation was attended by Kim, Hanwha Power vice-president Jong-kyu Hwang, who oversees Technical Solutions, and ABS representatives.

Hanwha Power also exhibited at Gastech with Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Engines, presenting marine and energy technologies including vessel propulsion and equipment.

Hanwha Power is part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group and operates businesses covering industrial compressors, gas turbines, power-generation equipment and marine solutions. Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Engines are fellow Hanwha Group marine and energy affiliates.