Hormuz transits fall to four with no VLCC or LNG carrier crossings

Visible ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to four transits on Tuesday, with no VLCC or LNG carrier crossings, according to Reuters.

Preliminary tracking showed two vessels entering the Gulf and two leaving, down from a revised seven transits on Monday and a 10-day average of 18.

The figures may understate actual traffic because vessels operating with AIS transponders switched off would not be captured.

The outbound ships included Nicaragua-flagged LPG carrier Salute, IMO 8912546, carrying about 470,000 barrels of LPG via the Iranian route.

The 49,301-dwt vessel was built in 1992. Liberia-flagged product tanker Nautilus, IMO 1030052, also left the Gulf with about 510,000 barrels of naphtha.

The 74,916-dwt Panamax-sized tanker used an unidentified “dark” route.

The two inbound vessels were laden: one was a short-range dirty products tanker and the other a dry bulk carrier. Both used the Iranian route.

Before the war began on February 28, the strait typically handled about 125 large commercial vessels a day and carried roughly one-fifth of global crude oil and LNG supply.

The International Maritime Organization had recorded 80 confirmed maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East as of September 15. Its latest list included damage to El Gaia on September 12, with two seafarers missing.

The traffic series remains preliminary and subject to revision. The previous day’s initial count was four commodity-vessel transits for Monday, while the latest figure is seven.

Traffic through Bab el-Mandeb stood at 22 vessels on Tuesday, against 24 a day earlier.