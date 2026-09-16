  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yemen's Sanaa authorities say Bab el-Mandeb traffic at 96% of normal amid mine claims

2026 September 16   12:00

shipping

Yemen's Sanaa authorities say Bab el-Mandeb traffic at 96% of normal amid mine claims

Shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains safe and normal vessel traffic is continuing through the waterway, according to the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.  

About 85 vessels crossed Bab el-Mandeb in less than 72 hours, equivalent to nearly 96% of normal traffic levels, Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation chairman Zaid Al-Washli said.  

The figures emerged alongside unverified claims that a large number of mines had been placed in the international shipping lane. The source behind the allegation was not identified, and the claim has not been independently corroborated.  

The September 15 statement from Sanaa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said normal vessel movements demonstrated that the route remained secure.

HOCC said it had emailed members of the maritime community on September 10 stating that navigation in international waters of the Red Sea remained safe, apart from a previously announced ban on Saudi vessels, and that there had been no further changes.  

Al-Washli also said Mocha Port was ready to begin gradually restoring commercial and maritime operations.  

HOCC was established in February 2024 and is affiliated with the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in Sanaa. It communicates with maritime interests over shipping restrictions and provides optional safe-transit coordination for vessels operating through the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

17:13

Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

16:43

Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

15:33

Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

14:34

K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

14:32

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

14:23

EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

14:22

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

13:20

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

13:17

GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

13:15

Indian defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock commits $1.6bn to commercial yard

13:13

China’s Tianjin Port starts channel upgrade for two-way 300,000-tonne ships

13:02

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to test direct CO2 readings on new LNG carrier

12:11

China opens $10.8bn Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships

12:05

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, BAR Technologies and Liberian Registry to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier fitted with WindWings rigid sails

11:47

Hormuz transits fall to four with no VLCC or LNG carrier crossings

11:34

Hanwha Power wins approval from ABS for LNG bunker vessel able to carry ammonia

11:15

Kalmar wins 12-unit order for its first straddle carriers in the Philippines

10:41

Pakistan Navy ship collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea

10:24

BW LNG and HD Hyundai unveil world-first three-tank LNG design

09:16

US House clears hurdle for sanctions on uninsured Russian oil-linked ships

09:13

IAA PortNews: Russia kicks off construction of Naiba deep-water cargo terminal in Yakutia

2026 September 15

18:06

Canada to dedicate new search-and-rescue lifeboat in Newfoundland

17:16

UK port operator Forth Ports opens 65,000-tonne agri-bulk hub at Tilbury

17:12

MOL's unit wins Petrobras deal for SeaLoader 2 in Brazil

16:42

DNV and HD KSOE target 2030 for software-defined vessel assurance

16:42

Saudi oil pipeline could stay shut five weeks, putting Red Sea exports at risk

16:20

VLCC benchmark hits record $1.035m a day on Middle East Gulf-China route

16:19

Germany moves to procure fourth Class 424 intelligence ship

16:05

Swedish marine insurer warns Cape Horn detours carry higher risk than Panama

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news