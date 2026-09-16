Yemen's Sanaa authorities say Bab el-Mandeb traffic at 96% of normal amid mine claims

Shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains safe and normal vessel traffic is continuing through the waterway, according to the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.

About 85 vessels crossed Bab el-Mandeb in less than 72 hours, equivalent to nearly 96% of normal traffic levels, Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation chairman Zaid Al-Washli said.

The figures emerged alongside unverified claims that a large number of mines had been placed in the international shipping lane. The source behind the allegation was not identified, and the claim has not been independently corroborated.

The September 15 statement from Sanaa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said normal vessel movements demonstrated that the route remained secure.

HOCC said it had emailed members of the maritime community on September 10 stating that navigation in international waters of the Red Sea remained safe, apart from a previously announced ban on Saudi vessels, and that there had been no further changes.

Al-Washli also said Mocha Port was ready to begin gradually restoring commercial and maritime operations.

HOCC was established in February 2024 and is affiliated with the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in Sanaa. It communicates with maritime interests over shipping restrictions and provides optional safe-transit coordination for vessels operating through the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.