  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

2026 September 16   18:02

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has deployed a customised AI interpretation and translation system at its Geoje shipyard after a pilot in which about 96% of foreign workers used the platform, according to a company statement.  

The OTalk system was planned by Hanwha Ocean’s AX division and built with Hanwha Systems and Seoul-based language technology company Flitto to handle shipbuilding terminology, workplace slang, regional dialects and high-noise production environments.  

Hanwha Ocean collected shipbuilding terms, production-floor expressions and dialect data, while Flitto used the material to build a specialised glossary and refine the AI model.  

Speech data in seven major languages, including Korean, English, Vietnamese and Thai, was used to train the customised model. Development also focused on recognising the Gyeongsang regional accent and shipyard-specific pronunciation.  

OTalk has a five-level sound-capture adjustment for different noise conditions and more than 10 customised functions, including one-to-one conversation, group chat, text, document and image translation, and real-time multilingual interpretation for training sessions and lectures.  

During safety training, an instructor’s speech can be delivered simultaneously in languages selected by individual users. Group-chat messages are translated according to each participant’s language setting.  The service was extended to subcontractor workers after employee identification systems were integrated.  

Flitto chief executive Simon Lee said the project combined Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard experience and language data with Flitto’s AI interpretation and translation technology. Flitto plans to add Cambodian and languages used by Sri Lankan workers and to further develop speech-synthesis technology.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company whose operations include commercial vessels, offshore units and naval ships. Its Geoje shipyard covers about 4.9m square metres.  

Hanwha Systems is a South Korean Hanwha Group company operating defence and information and communications technology businesses, including AI, cloud, big-data and information-system services.  

Flitto was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Seoul. Its businesses include language data, AI-based language services, translation and localisation, and it has subsidiaries in Japan and China.

Topics:

Hanwha

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:13

Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

16:43

Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

15:33

Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

14:34

K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

14:32

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

14:23

EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

14:22

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

13:20

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

13:17

GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

13:15

Indian defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock commits $1.6bn to commercial yard

13:13

China’s Tianjin Port starts channel upgrade for two-way 300,000-tonne ships

13:02

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to test direct CO2 readings on new LNG carrier

12:11

China opens $10.8bn Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships

12:05

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, BAR Technologies and Liberian Registry to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier fitted with WindWings rigid sails

12:00

Yemen's Sanaa authorities say Bab el-Mandeb traffic at 96% of normal amid mine claims

11:47

Hormuz transits fall to four with no VLCC or LNG carrier crossings

11:34

Hanwha Power wins approval from ABS for LNG bunker vessel able to carry ammonia

11:15

Kalmar wins 12-unit order for its first straddle carriers in the Philippines

10:41

Pakistan Navy ship collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea

10:24

BW LNG and HD Hyundai unveil world-first three-tank LNG design

09:16

US House clears hurdle for sanctions on uninsured Russian oil-linked ships

09:13

IAA PortNews: Russia kicks off construction of Naiba deep-water cargo terminal in Yakutia

2026 September 15

18:06

Canada to dedicate new search-and-rescue lifeboat in Newfoundland

17:16

UK port operator Forth Ports opens 65,000-tonne agri-bulk hub at Tilbury

17:12

MOL's unit wins Petrobras deal for SeaLoader 2 in Brazil

16:42

DNV and HD KSOE target 2030 for software-defined vessel assurance

16:42

Saudi oil pipeline could stay shut five weeks, putting Red Sea exports at risk

16:20

VLCC benchmark hits record $1.035m a day on Middle East Gulf-China route

16:19

Germany moves to procure fourth Class 424 intelligence ship

16:05

Swedish marine insurer warns Cape Horn detours carry higher risk than Panama

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news