Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has deployed a customised AI interpretation and translation system at its Geoje shipyard after a pilot in which about 96% of foreign workers used the platform, according to a company statement.

The OTalk system was planned by Hanwha Ocean’s AX division and built with Hanwha Systems and Seoul-based language technology company Flitto to handle shipbuilding terminology, workplace slang, regional dialects and high-noise production environments.

Hanwha Ocean collected shipbuilding terms, production-floor expressions and dialect data, while Flitto used the material to build a specialised glossary and refine the AI model.

Speech data in seven major languages, including Korean, English, Vietnamese and Thai, was used to train the customised model. Development also focused on recognising the Gyeongsang regional accent and shipyard-specific pronunciation.

OTalk has a five-level sound-capture adjustment for different noise conditions and more than 10 customised functions, including one-to-one conversation, group chat, text, document and image translation, and real-time multilingual interpretation for training sessions and lectures.

During safety training, an instructor’s speech can be delivered simultaneously in languages selected by individual users. Group-chat messages are translated according to each participant’s language setting. The service was extended to subcontractor workers after employee identification systems were integrated.

Flitto chief executive Simon Lee said the project combined Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard experience and language data with Flitto’s AI interpretation and translation technology. Flitto plans to add Cambodian and languages used by Sri Lankan workers and to further develop speech-synthesis technology.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company whose operations include commercial vessels, offshore units and naval ships. Its Geoje shipyard covers about 4.9m square metres.

Hanwha Systems is a South Korean Hanwha Group company operating defence and information and communications technology businesses, including AI, cloud, big-data and information-system services.

Flitto was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Seoul. Its businesses include language data, AI-based language services, translation and localisation, and it has subsidiaries in Japan and China.