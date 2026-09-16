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2026 September 16   12:05

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, BAR Technologies and Liberian Registry to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier fitted with WindWings rigid sails

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has joined Korean Register, UK marine engineering company BAR Technologies and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier fitted with WindWings rigid sails, according to a Korean Register statement.  

The four parties signed a memorandum of understanding on 15 September at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok covering the technical feasibility, safety and regulatory compliance of applying wind-assisted propulsion to the LNG carrier.  

The project will use a forward-accommodation design developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Moving the crew accommodation block towards the bow creates additional upper-deck space for the WindWings installation.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will lead basic design and design review, while BAR Technologies will provide technical data covering the WindWings arrangement and specifications, structural strength, operating concepts and expected fuel savings.  

Korean Register and the Liberian registry will assess the design against applicable rules and international requirements. Korean Register will then consider granting Approval in Principle, subject to the outcome of that assessment. No AiP has yet been awarded.  

BAR Technologies chief executive John Cooper said: “We already have WindWings deployed across 10 bulkers and tankers, with 23 WindWings collectively saving approximately 100 tonnes of CO₂ per day.”  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, based in Ulsan, was established in 1972 and operates shipbuilding, offshore, naval and special-ship, and engine and machinery businesses. It says it has delivered more than 2,400 vessels to about 330 shipowners in 52 countries.  

Korean Register is a South Korean classification society founded in 1960 and has been a member of the International Association of Classification Societies since 1988.  

BAR Technologies was formed in 2017 and develops marine engineering technology, including the WindWings system.  

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry administers the Liberian ship registry. A 2024 company statement put its fleet at more than 5,500 vessels totaling over 260m gross tonnes.

Topics:

LNG carrier

HD Hyundai

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