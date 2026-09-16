China opens $10.8bn Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships

China has opened the 134.2-km Pinglu Canal in Guangxi, creating a direct inland-waterway route for 5,000-tonne-class ships from southwest China to Beibu Gulf, according to the Guangxi Pinglu Canal Administration Centre.

The CNY72.7bn ($10.83bn) canal entered service on 16 September after construction began on 28 August 2022. It runs from the mouth of the Pingtang River in Hengzhou, part of Nanning, through Luwu town in Lingshan County, Qinzhou, and follows the Qin River to Beibu Gulf.

Built to China’s Class I inland navigation standard, the canal has three stepped navigation hubs — Madao, Qishi and Qingnian — overcoming a water-level difference of about 65 metres.

Their locks are designed for 5,000-tonne-class vessels. The new route cuts more than 560 km from the inland-waterway journey to the sea for cargoes from southwest China compared with the traditional route east through the Xijiang river system towards Guangzhou.

Pan Jian, chief engineer of Guangxi Pinglu Canal Construction Co, put the expected reduction in overall logistics costs at 18% to 30%. Annual transport-cost savings have been estimated at more than CNY5bn ($745m).

Two river-sea services made maiden voyages on the opening day, linking Nanning Port with Can Tho Port in Vietnam and Yangpu Port.

The Panama-flagged Beigang Nanning Borun had tested the international connection before the opening, sailing through the canal to Nanning Port’s Liujing operating area on 7 September. The vessel is 100 metres long and 22 metres wide, with a carrying capacity of 4,443 tonnes.

The Madao, Qishi and Qingnian locks are operating under a trial-navigation period running from 16 September 2026 to 15 September 2027.

Pinglu Canal Group Co Ltd was incorporated on 30 June 2022 with registered capital of CNY20bn ($2.98bn). The state-owned enterprise is directly under the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and is responsible for investment in and construction of the canal, as well as maintenance, operations and development of the economic corridor along the waterway.