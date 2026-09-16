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2026 September 16   13:02

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to test direct CO2 readings on new LNG carrier

Gas shipowner Seapeak will test direct onboard CO2 measurements against standard emissions calculations on a new LNG carrier due for delivery in early 2027, according to a Lloyd’s Register statement.  

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable have launched a joint development project to verify the accuracy of Kongsberg Maritime’s Continuous Emissions Monitoring System (CEMS), which incorporates Tunable gas-analysis technology.  

The partners will compare actual CO2 emissions recorded by the system with engine test-bed data and default emissions factors, quantify the differences and assess whether direct CO2 measurement can be used under relevant IMO and EU emissions-reporting frameworks.  

LR will act as independent verifier. Monitoring and data analysis will continue throughout 2027, allowing the partners to assess the system under real operating conditions and determine whether independently verified measurements can strengthen emissions data used by shipowners, charterers and regulators.  

Seapeak director of marine and technical services James Cruickshank said the project would use “real operational data” to improve understanding of emissions measurement and reporting.  Tunable business development manager Roar Hernes said the project would deliver continuous measurements from an operating vessel and generate evidence for “more transparent and data-driven emissions reporting”.  

Lloyd’s Register is a marine classification and professional services organisation.

Seapeak LLC is a Marshall Islands limited liability company that owns and operates liquefied-gas vessels.

Kongsberg Maritime ASA is a Norwegian maritime technology company supplying propulsion, energy, automation and digital systems.

Tunable is a Norwegian gas-analysis technology company developing real-time multigas analysers using micro- and nanotechnology and infrared spectroscopy.

Topics:

LNG carrier

LR

Kongsberg

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