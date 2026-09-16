Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

Saudi drilling contractor ADES Holding has completed its $285m acquisition of Saipem’s shallow-water drilling business in Saudi Arabia, according to a filing on Saudi Exchange.

ADES Saudi Limited Company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Saudi Arabian Saipem Limited from Saipem International BV after regulatory approvals and other closing conditions were satisfied.

The deal closed on 15 September, less than three months after the sale and purchase agreement was signed on 24 June.

Consideration was about SAR1.07bn ($285.1m), plus customary closing adjustments. The transaction was structured on a debt-free, cash-free basis, with payment in cash at closing. The business includes three owned premium jack-ups — Perro Negro 7, Perro Negro 8 and Perro Negro 10 — and two leased units, Perro Negro 11 and Perro Negro 13.

Four of the rigs were operating in Saudi Arabia when the deal was agreed, while Perro Negro 10 was working in Mexico.

ADES and Saipem also entered into a bareboat charter allowing Saipem to continue using Perro Negro 10 for its existing operations in Mexico and to meet its contractual commitments there.

The five rigs had an average age of 10.4 years when the transaction was agreed. The acquisition increases the ADES fleet to 128 units, including 88 offshore rigs, of which 51 are premium units, and 40 onshore rigs. The deal also gives ADES an operating presence in Mexico for the first time.

The acquired business generated SAR636m ($169.5m) in revenue in 2025. Associated backlog stood at about SAR3.8bn ($1.01bn) when the deal was signed, including firm and optional contract periods.

Saipem is concentrating its offshore drilling portfolio on deepwater and harsh-environment work, which it regards as higher-complexity and higher-value segments. The proceeds are intended to be used in line with its industrial plan.

ADES Holding is headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and provides offshore and onshore oil and gas drilling services. Before completion of the transaction, it operated 123 units across 20 countries and employed more than 11,000 people.

Saipem is an Italian engineering, construction and drilling contractor operating in more than 50 countries and employing about 30,000 people.