Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

Italian maritime services group Fratelli Neri and Lugano-based bulk shipping company Nova Marine Carriers have taken majority control of Terminal Calata Orlando at Italy’s port of Livorno through their jointly owned holding company NR Investimenti, according to the compoany.

The transaction leaves the family of Livorno maritime agent Roberto Alberti with a minority stake. The exact percentage acquired by NR Investimenti and the value of the deal were not disclosed.

The new owners plan substantial investment to increase cargo volumes and improve operating efficiency, although no investment figure was given. Terminal Calata Orlando operates a 450-metre quay with three berths, numbered 49, 50 and 51, and water depths of between 7.5 metres and 9 metres. Its operating area covers about 32,000 square metres for breakbulk and bulk cargoes, while around 2,000 square metres of covered storage can hold about 8,000 tonnes of bulk commodities.

The terminal handles about 650,000 tonnes of cargo a year, directly employs 26 people and supports around 100 workers in related activities. Customers include industrial groups Solvay and Saint-Gobain.

Cargo flows are mainly import-based, while outbound volumes include biomass such as wood chips for power plants in Sardinia and southern Italy. Laviosa Logistic and Giorgio Gragnani are exiting TCO’s shareholder base as part of the ownership change.

Nova Marine had already entered TCO earlier in 2026 through affiliate Sider Navi, which acquired a 25% stake from Maffei Sarda Silicati in June. Nova Marine chief executive Vincenzo Romeo said at the time that the company wanted a Tyrrhenian Sea outlet for customers seeking an alternative to its Adriatic operations.

Fratelli Neri is a Livorno-based Italian maritime services group active in harbour and terminal towage, salvage, offshore support and terminal-related services.

Nova Marine Carriers is a bulk shipping and logistics company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, and led by chief executive Vincenzo Romeo. Its activities include dry-bulk shipping, logistics and port infrastructure investments.

NR Investimenti is an investment holding company owned in equal shares by Fratelli Neri and Nova Marine Carriers.