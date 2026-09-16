Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has laid the keel for Royal Caribbean International’s fifth Icon-class cruise ship, moving the 2028 newbuilding into hull assembly at its Turku yard in Finland, according to a company statement.

The milestone was marked on 14 September when the first major steel block was lowered into the dry dock. Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku placed freshly minted coins beneath the block before it was moved into position.

The unnamed vessel, known as Icon 5 or NB 1408, is listed by the yard at about 250,800 gt and is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Production began on 19 January with a steel-cutting ceremony. Construction and outfitting are expected to run for more than two years and involve thousands of professionals.

“The start of construction for the fifth Icon Class ship reflects the strength of the long-term partnership between Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku,” Meyer Turku chief executive Casimir Lindholm said.

“Building a series of ships allows us to continuously learn, improve and innovate, and each new vessel benefits from the expertise gained throughout the program.”

The keel-laying follows the September float-out of Hero of the Seas, the fourth Icon-class vessel. The ship has moved to Meyer Turku’s outfitting pier ahead of its planned entry into service from Miami in August 2027.

Icon of the Seas entered the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2024, followed by Star of the Seas in 2025 and Legend of the Seas in 2026.

Royal Caribbean Group has also confirmed sixth and seventh Icon-class ships for delivery in summer 2029 and summer 2030. The orders form part of a framework giving the group access to Meyer Turku shipbuilding capacity through 2036.

Meyer Turku specialises in cruise ships, car ferries and specialised vessels. It recorded turnover of about €2.1bn ($2.43bn) in 2025, employs more than 2,300 people at Turku and puts its share of the global cruise ship construction market at about 17%. Ships have been built at the Turku site since 1737.

Royal Caribbean International is the cruise operator for which the Icon-class series is being built. Royal Caribbean Group is the contracting group behind the confirmed Icon 6 and Icon 7 orders and the longer-term capacity framework with Meyer Turku.