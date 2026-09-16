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2026 September 16   14:23

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EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port will adapt part of its new cruise terminal to handle NATO vessels under a €100m ($115m) European Investment Bank financing package, according to an EIB statement.  

The dual-use terminal infrastructure will provide logistical support for allied naval ships while retaining its civilian transport and commercial role.  

The EIB loan will cover up to half of a wider investment programme valued at about €201m ($231.2m), with the balance expected from European Union funding, Lithuanian national sources and other institutions.  

The programme also covers shore-side electricity for ferries, green hydrogen production and refuelling facilities, low-emission port vessels, offshore wind support quays, dredging and reinforcement of breakwaters.

Completion is scheduled for the end of 2027.  The new cruise terminal will cover 32,912 square metres and have 900 metres of berths, including two cruise berths with a combined length of 591 metres.  

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority signed a €43.9m ($50.5m) contract, including VAT, with Lithuanian contractor UAB Tilsta in December 2024 for reconstruction of existing quays and construction of new ones.  

The financing package was publicly detailed on 15 September. The EIB project database records the €100m financing as signed on 8 July 2026.  

A separate €55.5m ($63.8m) credit facility signed with the Nordic Investment Bank in May supports a broader infrastructure programme covering passenger facilities, navigation infrastructure, shore power, hydrogen facilities, radar systems and cyber resilience.  

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is owned by the Lithuanian state, with the Ministry of Transport and Communications exercising the rights and obligations of its sole shareholder. Klaipėda is part of the EU’s core Trans-European Transport Network and handled about 39m tonnes of cargo in 2025.  

UAB Tilsta is the Lithuanian contractor selected for the cruise terminal quay works. 

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