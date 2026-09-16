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2026 September 16   13:13

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China’s Tianjin Port starts channel upgrade for two-way 300,000-tonne ships

China’s Tianjin Port has started a RMB1.254bn ($187m) channel expansion that will allow two-way traffic involving ships in the 300,000-tonne class, according to the Tianjin municipal government.  

Marine construction began on 14 September on the 21.348-km Xingang approach channel, north of the port’s Nanjiang area, with about 14.97m cubic metres of dredging planned.  

The project is intended to remove an existing restriction on two-way navigation by large vessels and increase the port’s traffic capacity.  

The upgraded channel will be built to a two-way navigation standard for 300,000-tonne-class ships. The work also includes channel clearance, slope improvements, upgrades to navigation aids and additional intelligent traffic-management capability.  

The scheme comprises about 9.6 km in Tianjin waters and another 11.75 km extending into waters off Tangshan in neighbouring Hebei province.  

The maximum design vessel is a 300,000-tonne-class bulk carrier. The navigation design allows a 300,000-tonne bulker and a 70,000-tonne bulker to pass each other on the upgraded section.  

Parts of the channel will be widened to as much as 397 metres, while the design bottom level reaches minus 22 metres in the deepest sections.  

Tianjin Port Group Co Ltd is the project applicant. The project is included among Tianjin’s key construction schemes for 2026 and among major coastal public-infrastructure projects in China’s Ministry of Transport water-transport development plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.  

Tianjin Port Group Co Ltd is a Chinese state-owned port operator supervised by Tianjin’s municipal state-assets authority, with activities spanning cargo handling, international logistics, port engineering and related port services.  The group handled 124m tonnes of cargo and 6.256m TEU in the first quarter of 2026, up 4.1% and 9.5%, respectively, from a year earlier.

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