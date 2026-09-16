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2026 September 16   13:15

shipbuilding

Indian defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock commits $1.6bn to commercial yard

Indian state-controlled defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has signed an MoU to become the anchor shipyard for a greenfield commercial shipbuilding cluster at Dighi in Maharashtra, with planned investment of INR150bn ($1.56bn) and annual capacity of at least 1.2m GT, according to the Maharashtra government.  

The agreement with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra Ltd (NSHIPML) was signed in Mumbai on 15 September.  

Capt Jagmohan, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director of Mazagon Dock, signed for the shipbuilder, while NSHIPML managing director Pradeep P signed for the project company.  

The Dighi yard is intended to build large commercial vessels, taking Mazagon Dock beyond its established warship and submarine construction business.  

“The Dighi project marks MDL’s strategic expansion from its established strengths in warship and submarine construction into large-scale commercial shipbuilding,” Mazagon Dock said.  The development is expected to support ancillary industries, small and medium-sized enterprises, technology partners and skilled employment.

About 90,000 jobs are envisaged, comprising 15,000 direct and 75,000 indirect positions.  The wider Dighi cluster covers about 2,000 acres and roughly 3 km of waterfront, with a planned post-dredging water depth of 14 metres.

Earlier planning put investment for the broader development at around INR275bn ($2.87bn), including common infrastructure and other elements of the industrial cluster.  

The project has in-principle approval under India’s National Shipbuilding Mission.  

Mazagon Dock is a Mumbai-based Indian government-controlled shipbuilder under the Ministry of Defence. Incorporated in 1934 and brought under government ownership in 1960, it says it has built 806 vessels since 1960, including 31 warships and eight submarines. Its shipbuilding roots date to the 18th century.  

NSHIPML is a 50:50 special-purpose company formed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Mumbai Port Authority to develop the Dighi greenfield shipbuilding cluster.

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