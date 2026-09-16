GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

French LNG technology group GTT has launched an LNG Performance Centre for shipowners and charterers to improve LNG carrier operations and cargo management, according to a company statement.

Launched on 15 September through GTT Energy, the centre combines cargo management, voyage optimisation and monitoring of LNG containment system performance.

The service will provide 24/7 support from technical experts and experienced captains, backed by digital tools using proprietary data and advanced modelling. It is intended to preserve and maximise cargo value, improve operating efficiency, support regulatory compliance and reduce vessels’ environmental footprint.

GTT’s containment technologies are installed on 86% of the LNG carrier fleet currently in operation, representing nearly 20,000 cumulative years of operating experience at sea.

“Our ambition is to enable greater control and flexibility across their operations,” chief executive François Michel said. GTT group innovation vice president Thierry Valot has highlighted ship operators’ demand for deeper operational insight, faster decision-making and advanced modelling.

GTT Energy also unveiled an LNG fuel containment solution for container ships using a standardised cubic tank geometry. The membrane system can operate at pressures of up to 2 barg and has received approvals in principle from Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas at SMM 2026 and Gastech 2026.

The higher pressure can extend LNG holding time during port stays when gas consumption is low or zero. The design builds on GTT’s experience with 2-barg tanks in the cruise sector, where such systems have operated for more than five years.

GTT is a French engineering company specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transport and storage of liquefied gases. GTT Energy is its business unit focused on containment and energy management systems.

Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas are classification societies providing technical assurance and certification services to the maritime industry.