  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

2026 September 16   13:17

shipbuilding

GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

French LNG technology group GTT has launched an LNG Performance Centre for shipowners and charterers to improve LNG carrier operations and cargo management, according to a company statement.  

Launched on 15 September through GTT Energy, the centre combines cargo management, voyage optimisation and monitoring of LNG containment system performance.  

The service will provide 24/7 support from technical experts and experienced captains, backed by digital tools using proprietary data and advanced modelling. It is intended to preserve and maximise cargo value, improve operating efficiency, support regulatory compliance and reduce vessels’ environmental footprint.  

GTT’s containment technologies are installed on 86% of the LNG carrier fleet currently in operation, representing nearly 20,000 cumulative years of operating experience at sea.  

“Our ambition is to enable greater control and flexibility across their operations,” chief executive François Michel said.  GTT group innovation vice president Thierry Valot has highlighted ship operators’ demand for deeper operational insight, faster decision-making and advanced modelling.  

GTT Energy also unveiled an LNG fuel containment solution for container ships using a standardised cubic tank geometry.  The membrane system can operate at pressures of up to 2 barg and has received approvals in principle from Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas at SMM 2026 and Gastech 2026.  

The higher pressure can extend LNG holding time during port stays when gas consumption is low or zero. The design builds on GTT’s experience with 2-barg tanks in the cruise sector, where such systems have operated for more than five years.  

GTT is a French engineering company specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transport and storage of liquefied gases. GTT Energy is its business unit focused on containment and energy management systems.  

Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas are classification societies providing technical assurance and certification services to the maritime industry. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

LR

GTT

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

17:13

Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

16:43

Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

15:33

Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

14:34

K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

14:32

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

14:23

EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

14:22

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

13:20

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

13:15

Indian defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock commits $1.6bn to commercial yard

13:13

China’s Tianjin Port starts channel upgrade for two-way 300,000-tonne ships

13:02

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to test direct CO2 readings on new LNG carrier

12:11

China opens $10.8bn Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships

12:05

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, BAR Technologies and Liberian Registry to develop a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier fitted with WindWings rigid sails

12:00

Yemen's Sanaa authorities say Bab el-Mandeb traffic at 96% of normal amid mine claims

11:47

Hormuz transits fall to four with no VLCC or LNG carrier crossings

11:34

Hanwha Power wins approval from ABS for LNG bunker vessel able to carry ammonia

11:15

Kalmar wins 12-unit order for its first straddle carriers in the Philippines

10:41

Pakistan Navy ship collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea

10:24

BW LNG and HD Hyundai unveil world-first three-tank LNG design

09:16

US House clears hurdle for sanctions on uninsured Russian oil-linked ships

09:13

IAA PortNews: Russia kicks off construction of Naiba deep-water cargo terminal in Yakutia

2026 September 15

18:06

Canada to dedicate new search-and-rescue lifeboat in Newfoundland

17:16

UK port operator Forth Ports opens 65,000-tonne agri-bulk hub at Tilbury

17:12

MOL's unit wins Petrobras deal for SeaLoader 2 in Brazil

16:42

Saudi oil pipeline could stay shut five weeks, putting Red Sea exports at risk

16:42

DNV and HD KSOE target 2030 for software-defined vessel assurance

16:20

VLCC benchmark hits record $1.035m a day on Middle East Gulf-China route

16:19

Germany moves to procure fourth Class 424 intelligence ship

16:05

Swedish marine insurer warns Cape Horn detours carry higher risk than Panama

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news