HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register have agreed to develop a class approval process that would allow the shipyard to submit 3D structural models directly, removing the need to produce separate 2D drawings, according to an official statement.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on 15 September at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok to jointly develop the 3D Model-Based Approval, or 3DMBA, process. Ship design is increasingly carried out in 3D, while class approval still requires information in those models to be converted into separate 2D drawings. The project is intended to eliminate that duplicated work and allow design models to become the basis for class review and approval.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will provide 3D ship design models and related data and carry out pilot applications on actual vessel projects.

Korean Register will define the scope of 3D model-based approval, the items to be reviewed and the approval criteria, and create an environment in which compliance with class rules can be assessed directly from the model.

The companies expect the process to cut the time and workload involved in preparing separate 2D approval drawings and shorten class approval. They plan to extend the framework to a broader range of vessel types and projects.

Hong-ryul Ryu, vice president at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said: “3D models have already become the standard for design, but the approval process still requires separate drawings. This joint development is a starting point for reducing duplicated work in design and creating an environment where design data can lead directly to approval.”

Daeheon Kim, vice president at Korean Register, said moving the basis of approval from 2D drawings to 3D models was “an important shift in the way classification approval is carried out”.

Korean Register previously worked on 3D-based classification technology in 2021, when it linked its SeaTrust-HullScan structural assessment software with NAPA Steel to transfer 3D structural model data directly between the systems.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is based in Ulsan and also operates in offshore engineering, engines and machinery. Its corporate profile lists 2025 consolidated sales of KRW 22.6733tn ($16.59bn), operating profit of KRW 2.532tn ($1.85bn) and more than 19,058 employees.

Korean Register was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Busan. It has been a member of the International Association of Classification Societies since 1988 and operates a global network of more than 60 offices.