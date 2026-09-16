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2026 September 16   14:22

shipbuilding

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

South Korea’s Ulsan Port Authority has put its idle-berth scheme for shipbuilders into operation, with the Singapore-flagged Purus Ineos Bamble becoming the first newbuilding to use the programme, according to a port authority statement.  

The 60,000-tonne-class gas carrier, under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, berthed at Energy Berth No 3 in Ulsan New Port on 11 September.  

The vessel is expected to remain at the berth for about 50 days for sea trials and follow-on work.  

Ulsan Port Authority designated Energy Berths No 3 and No 5 in June for use by shipbuilders for about one year after consultations with berth operators.  The scheme was created to ease a shortage of outfitting and waiting space at shipyards.

The lack of available quay space had led to multiple berthing, longer stays alongside for completed or trial-stage vessels and ships waiting offshore.  Byeon Jae-young, president of Ulsan Port Authority, said the arrival marked the first use of the programme announced in June.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industries company headquartered in Ulsan. Its operations include commercial shipbuilding, offshore and energy projects, naval and medium-sized ships, and marine engines and machinery.  The company recorded 2025 consolidated sales of KRW 22.67tn ($16.58bn) and operating profit of KRW 2.53tn ($1.85bn).

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