Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

South Korea’s Ulsan Port Authority has put its idle-berth scheme for shipbuilders into operation, with the Singapore-flagged Purus Ineos Bamble becoming the first newbuilding to use the programme, according to a port authority statement.

The 60,000-tonne-class gas carrier, under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, berthed at Energy Berth No 3 in Ulsan New Port on 11 September.

The vessel is expected to remain at the berth for about 50 days for sea trials and follow-on work.

Ulsan Port Authority designated Energy Berths No 3 and No 5 in June for use by shipbuilders for about one year after consultations with berth operators. The scheme was created to ease a shortage of outfitting and waiting space at shipyards.

The lack of available quay space had led to multiple berthing, longer stays alongside for completed or trial-stage vessels and ships waiting offshore. Byeon Jae-young, president of Ulsan Port Authority, said the arrival marked the first use of the programme announced in June.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industries company headquartered in Ulsan. Its operations include commercial shipbuilding, offshore and energy projects, naval and medium-sized ships, and marine engines and machinery. The company recorded 2025 consolidated sales of KRW 22.67tn ($16.58bn) and operating profit of KRW 2.53tn ($1.85bn).