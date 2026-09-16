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2026 September 16   14:32

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK have launched a joint development project to test an autonomous navigation system on an actual 180K LNG carrier under construction, according to a joint statement.  

The project will assess whether a vessel design incorporating Avikus’ HINAS Control system can meet ClassNK notation requirements for autonomous navigation under its Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of Ships.  

HD Hyundai Samho will develop the basic vessel design incorporating the notation requirements, while Avikus will provide HINAS Control and technical support covering autonomous navigation algorithms and system functions.

ClassNK will carry out the design review and assessment.  The three companies signed the memorandum of understanding at the ClassNK booth during Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on 16 September 2026.

They intend to use the 180K LNG carrier project to examine technical feasibility before considering wider application to vessels.  

The project follows adoption of the non-mandatory International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships at the 111th session of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee. The MASS Code entered into force on 1 July 2026.  

HD Hyundai Samho executive vice president and head of design Hak-Mu Shim said the agreement was “an important first step toward securing advanced autonomous navigation technology by proactively obtaining Approval in Principle for compliance with classification notation requirements”.  

ClassNK president and chief executive Hayato Suga said the project would support “the safe implementation of autonomous ships in society”.  

Avikus chief executive Do-Hyeong Lim said the project would provide an opportunity to “objectively verify the safety and reliability of the technology against classification standards”.  

HINAS Control has already been adopted as a standard solution for vessels within the HD Hyundai Group, giving Avikus operational experience with the system.

ClassNK is Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, the classification society participating in the design verification work.

Topics:

LNG carrier

ClassNK

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

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