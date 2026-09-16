K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Sejin Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed an MOU to jointly develop a new-generation 9,000-cbm LPG carrier designed to comply with planned amendments to the IGC Code, according to a joint statement.

The agreement was signed at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on 16 September. The amendment to the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk is scheduled to be adopted at MSC 112 in December 2026 and to enter into force on 1 July 2028.

The three partners agreed to develop the vessel ahead of the amended code taking effect.

K Shipbuilding will develop the 9,000-cbm LPG carrier design incorporating the amended IGC Code. Sejin Heavy Industries will develop the cargo tank design applying the new requirements and wide-plate bending technology, while ClassNK will review the design against the amended code.

The vessel will also be fitted with energy-saving devices aimed at improving operational efficiency.

A rudder bulb and energy-saving fin will be incorporated to improve propulsive efficiency, with the partners expecting the equipment to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The collaboration is intended to support the application of the amended IGC Code and safe maritime transport of liquefied gases.

K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is responsible under the MOU for development of the vessel design.

Sejin Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is responsible for cargo tank design and wide-plate bending technology.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, operating as ClassNK, will carry out the design review against the amended IGC Code.