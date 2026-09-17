Singapore tanker owner Hafnia agrees 4.5m TORM share buy to reach 18.22%

Singapore-incorporated tanker owner Hafnia has agreed to acquire another 4.5m Class A shares in product tanker company TORM for $32.25 each, taking its holding to about 18.22% on completion, according to a company statement. The shares represent 4.39% of TORM’s issued and outstanding share capital as of 16 September and value the latest acquisition at about $145.1m.

The deal deepens Hafnia’s position in TORM after it acquired 14,156,061 Class A shares from Oaktree Capital Management and its affiliates for $22 each in a $311.4m transaction agreed in September 2025 and completed on 22 December. Changes in TORM’s issued share capital subsequently left Hafnia with a holding of about 13.97%.

Hafnia has previously identified a potential consolidation with TORM as an opportunity to create long-term value through greater scale, operational synergies and improved capital-markets positioning, while cautioning that the timing and outcome of any consolidation could not be predicted.

The latest purchase comes alongside a separate secondary offering in which TORM shareholder OCM Njord Holdings S.à r.l. priced 9m Class A shares at the same $32.25-per-share level, representing gross proceeds of about $290.25m to the seller.

TORM is not selling shares in that offering and will receive no proceeds. Hafnia has not identified the seller of the 4.5m shares it has agreed to acquire, and the identical pricing does not establish that the purchase forms part of the OCM Njord transaction.

TORM shares rose 5.3% to DKK 234.20 ($35.90) in early Copenhagen trading on Wednesday after closing 2.9% lower at DKK 222.40 ($34.09) on Tuesday.

Hafnia is a Singapore-incorporated tanker owner and operator within BW Group. Its integrated platform covers technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management and bunker procurement. Its latest corporate disclosures put its operated fleet at around 180 vessels and its workforce at more than 4,000 employees onshore and at sea.

TORM plc is incorporated in England and Wales and operates product tankers carrying refined oil products. Founded in 1889, it operated 97 product tankers at the end of the second quarter of 2026.