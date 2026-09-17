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2026 September 17   06:04

shipbuilding

Hyundai’s world-first fore-accommodation LNG carrier design wins LR appraisal

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured Lloyd’s Register Design Appraisal for a fore-accommodation LNG carrier concept fitted with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ Wind Challenger hard-sail system, according to an LR statement.  

The partners describe the concept as the world’s first fore-accommodation LNG carrier designed for the Wind Challenger system. The appraisal confirms compliance with LR’s Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems notation requirements and was presented at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok.  

The design moves the accommodation block and bridge to the bow, opening the mid-to-aft deck for the hard sails. The arrangement provides flexibility in the number, size and positioning of sails while maintaining operational and navigational requirements.  

MOL said the concept is designed to accommodate four Wind Challenger sails. Executive officer and CTO Yoshihiko Sugimoto said the configuration can be realised while maintaining “safety, operational effectiveness, and regulatory compliance”.  

The project assessed navigational visibility, hull stability, structural stresses from the sails and integrated Emergency Shutdown systems. A HAZID study and risk assessments were completed under LR’s Risk Based Certification process.  

HHI executive vice president and CTO Hongryeul Ryu said the appraisal showed the concept had been developed “in a safe, practical and class-compliant manner” and represented “an important step toward future commercial application”.  LR chief growth officer Andy McKeran said collaborative development and independent technical assurance could support larger and more operationally efficient vessel concepts.  

The Design Appraisal follows Approval in Principle granted by LR at Gastech 2025 under a joint development project involving LR, HHI, MOL and the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator.  

Lloyd’s Register provides the project’s design appraisal, WAPS notation assessment and risk-based certification work.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries developed the LNG carrier concept, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines developed the Wind Challenger hard-sail system. The Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator is participating in the joint development project.

Topics:

LNG carrier

MOL

HD Hyundai

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