Cosco makes first southbound Suez transit since Red Sea disruption

Chinese liner Cosco Shipping Lines has made its first southbound transit of the Suez Canal since tensions in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb disrupted shipping, with the 24,188-TEU OOCL Portugal sailing from Belgium to China, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

The 2024-built, Hong Kong-flagged containership is operating on the OCEAN Alliance’s NEU2 service, which links the Far East and north-west Europe.

OOCL Portugal, IMO 9922615, has capacity for 24,188 TEU, deadweight of 224,998 tonnes and gross tonnage of 235,341.

The vessel is 399.99 metres long with a beam of 61.3 metres.

The passage marks Cosco Shipping Lines’ first southbound Suez transit since the start of the Red Sea disruption. It does not establish that the entire NEU2 service has permanently returned to the canal.

Container ship net tonnage through the Suez Canal increased 54.2% to about 72.1m tonnes in the first eight months of 2026 from 46.7m tonnes in the same period of 2025. Canal traffic on 16 September included 39 vessels with combined net tonnage of 2.3m tonnes.

Cosco Shipping Lines Co., Ltd. is a Chinese container shipping company. Orient Overseas Container Line Limited, which trades as OOCL, is a Hong Kong container shipping company operating under Orient Overseas (International) Ltd.