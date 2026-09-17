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2026 September 17   07:21

shipping

IMO confirms 80 attacks on ships around Hormuz since 28 February

The International Maritime Organization has verified 80 attacks on international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz since 28 February, leaving at least 22 seafarers dead and many others injured, according to an IMO statement.  

IMO secretary-general Arsenio Antonio Domínguez Velasco urged member states to prevent further attacks on merchant vessels and crews.  

“We are reaching a point where these conflicts are being used as a pretext to attack merchant vessels and innocent seafarers,” Dominguez said. “Do not use these conflicts to attack innocent seafarers.”  IMO’s incident register recorded 80 confirmed cases and 22 confirmed seafarer fatalities as of 15 September.  

The latest listed casualty involved EL GAIA, IMO number 9325336, which was damaged in the Strait of Hormuz on 12 September. Pollution of an undetermined extent was recorded and two seafarers were missing.  

ROMANCE, IMO number 9468815, was damaged four nautical miles west of Khasab, Oman, on 10 September, with an oil leak under assessment.  

HERCULES STAR, IMO number 9916135, was damaged 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates on 9 September. One seafarer was killed and no pollution was recorded.  

Shipping traffic through the Strait has remained sharply below normal levels. Commodity vessel transits fell to single digits per day over the 12-13 September weekend, against a 10-day average of 14 vessels per day.

Before 28 February, about 125 large commercial vessels a day typically used the waterway, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and containerships.  VLCC freight on the Gulf of Oman-to-China route reached around Worldscale 450, equivalent to roughly $11.50 per barrel, in the week to 11 September, the highest level since the route assessment was introduced earlier this year.  

Dominguez said the attacks affecting international shipping were not attributable to a single actor and warned that disruption was extending into economies and supply chains.  

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for the safety and security of international shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution from ships. It has 176 member states.

Topics:

IMO

Hormuz

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