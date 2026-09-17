Container lines route 27% of Asia-Europe capacity via Red Sea and Suez in September

Container lines are routing an average 27% of Asia-Europe capacity through the Red Sea and Suez Canal in September as the sector begins shifting services back from the round-Africa route, according to a 16 September press-room release based on Trade Capacity Outlook data.

The return remains limited on the Asia-to-Europe head-haul, where the share of capacity routed through the Red Sea and Suez is running at between 13% and 25%.

The shift is much stronger in the Europe-to-Asia direction. Back-haul capacity using Suez increased from a range of 18% to 26% in August to between 25% and 47% in September.

Mediterranean-to-Asia services are leading the change, with 57% of September capacity routed through the Red Sea, compared with 27% for vessels sailing from North Europe.

The pattern indicates that lines are prioritising the return of vessel capacity to Asia to address operational gaps caused by recent port congestion and delays at Asian hubs.

The stronger focus on Mediterranean departures targets ships with the shortest return time to Asia.

Round-Africa routing has been the standard for Asia-Europe container services since December 2023. Issue 782 of Sunday Spotlight used Trade Capacity Outlook data to identify individual vessels that have used the Red Sea route in recent weeks or are scheduled to do so in the coming weeks.