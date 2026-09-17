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2026 September 17   09:17

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German dockworkers vote on indefinite strikes after rejecting port pay offer

About 11,000 dockworkers at Hamburg and five other German North Sea ports will vote on whether to authorise indefinite strikes after rejecting the latest employers’ pay offer, according to a union statement.  

More than 5,500 employees took part in a consultation that ended on 14 September, with 64.7% rejecting the 12-month proposal. A total of 3,578 voted against the offer and 1,945 supported it.  

The dispute covers tariff-bound port companies in Hamburg, Bremen, Bremerhaven, Emden, Brake and Wilhelmshaven. The formal membership ballot will run until the evening of 1 October.  

At least 75% of participating union members must reject the offer and back indefinite strikes before ver.di’s federal collective bargaining commission can consider declaring the negotiations unsuccessful and authorising open-ended industrial action.  

If the threshold is not reached, the commission will decide how to proceed, including whether to accept the offer.  

The rejected 12-month proposal from the Central Association of German Seaport Operators, or ZDS, would increase hourly wages by 3.4% retroactively from 1 August 2026 and raise holiday pay by €200 ($229). From 1 January 2027, the annual payment for employees at major container operations would rise by €416 ($477).  

ZDS also offered an 18-month option with a 5.1% wage increase and a guaranteed hourly rise of €1.20 ($1.38). The annual allowance for employees at full-container operations would increase by €616 ($706) to €5,000 ($5,730), while holiday pay would rise by €300 ($344), split equally between 2027 and 2028.  The employers put the total value of the 18-month package at up to 6.64%, compared with up to 4.43% for the 12-month option.  

Ver.di is seeking an 8.2% increase in hourly wages, with a minimum rise of €2.50 ($2.86) per hour, under a 12-month agreement.  

The dispute has already led to two rounds of warning strikes, including a 24-hour stoppage starting on 18 August and a 48-hour action that ended on 5 September.  

Ver.di is Germany’s United Services Trade Union. ZDS is the national association representing about 140 companies involved in seaborne cargo handling across Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, and negotiates collective agreements for workers at its tariff-bound member companies.

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