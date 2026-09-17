Saudi Aramco expands ship-to-ship crude loadings off Oman after pipeline shutdown

Saudi Aramco is offering more crude to Asian term customers through ship-to-ship transfers off Sohar in Oman after the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, according to Reuters.

The Saudi oil producer has offered Arab Light, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy for loading off Sohar.

The transfer point lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, allowing crude carried from Saudi Gulf terminals by shuttle tankers to be transferred to vessels bound for Asia. The arrangement does not remove the need for the crude itself to transit Hormuz, but reduces the need for long-haul tankers to enter the Gulf.

Aramco had already used ship-to-ship transfers outside Hormuz before the pipeline disruption. In late August, it offered September-loading Arab Medium and Arab Heavy cargoes for transfer off Sohar and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi crude loadings at Ras Tanura and Juaymah doubled over the past week to about two VLCCs, or roughly 4m barrels, per day. Four VLCCs with combined capacity of about 8m barrels were loading at Ras Tanura on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the East-West pipeline was subjected to multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions on 10 September and was shut as a precaution while technical and emergency teams assessed its safety.

The disruption has also hit Red Sea exports. At least one Asian customer expecting a September cargo received notice from Aramco that a Yanbu shipment would be delayed and rescheduled, while some September-loading cargoes for European customers were cancelled. Loadings at Yanbu have been suspended.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, which operates under the Aramco name, is a Saudi joint stock company headquartered in Dhahran with upstream and downstream energy operations. The Saudi government owns more than 81.48% of the company.