  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saudi Aramco expands ship-to-ship crude loadings off Oman after pipeline shutdown

2026 September 17   10:07

shipping

Saudi Aramco expands ship-to-ship crude loadings off Oman after pipeline shutdown

Saudi Aramco is offering more crude to Asian term customers through ship-to-ship transfers off Sohar in Oman after the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, according to Reuters.  

The Saudi oil producer has offered Arab Light, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy for loading off Sohar.

The transfer point lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, allowing crude carried from Saudi Gulf terminals by shuttle tankers to be transferred to vessels bound for Asia. The arrangement does not remove the need for the crude itself to transit Hormuz, but reduces the need for long-haul tankers to enter the Gulf.  

Aramco had already used ship-to-ship transfers outside Hormuz before the pipeline disruption. In late August, it offered September-loading Arab Medium and Arab Heavy cargoes for transfer off Sohar and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.  

Saudi crude loadings at Ras Tanura and Juaymah doubled over the past week to about two VLCCs, or roughly 4m barrels, per day. Four VLCCs with combined capacity of about 8m barrels were loading at Ras Tanura on Wednesday.  

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the East-West pipeline was subjected to multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions on 10 September and was shut as a precaution while technical and emergency teams assessed its safety.  

The disruption has also hit Red Sea exports. At least one Asian customer expecting a September cargo received notice from Aramco that a Yanbu shipment would be delayed and rescheduled, while some September-loading cargoes for European customers were cancelled. Loadings at Yanbu have been suspended.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, which operates under the Aramco name, is a Saudi joint stock company headquartered in Dhahran with upstream and downstream energy operations. The Saudi government owns more than 81.48% of the company.

Topics:

Saudi Aramco

crude exports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:51

French fishermen block Mediterranean ports, forcing ferry diversion to Italy

13:10

Marine fuels group SGMF publishes first ISO-compliant methanol life-cycle study

12:02

Knud E. Hansen wins basic design role for French space logistics ro-ro

11:10

Study finds 29% of vessels account for nearly 70% of maritime accidents

09:17

German dockworkers vote on indefinite strikes after rejecting port pay offer

08:40

Turkish terminal operator YILPORT lifts Gebze yard productivity 21%

08:34

MOL Cruises names second Mitsui Ocean ship ahead of Yokohama debut

08:33

South Korean ship financier KOBC launches 90% funding for Arctic vessels

08:08

Container lines route 27% of Asia-Europe capacity via Red Sea and Suez in September

07:49

Philippine ro-ro Roromaster 5 grounds off Mindoro; 80 rescued

07:42

India reviews rules to widen industrial use of recycled ship steel

07:21

IMO confirms 80 attacks on ships around Hormuz since 28 February

07:17

Hanwha Ocean develops two 18,000-cbm LNG bunker designs

07:14

Cosco makes first southbound Suez transit since Red Sea disruption

06:04

Hyundai’s world-first fore-accommodation LNG carrier design wins LR appraisal

05:51

Singapore tanker owner Hafnia agrees 4.5m TORM share buy to reach 18.22%

2026 September 16

18:02

Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

17:13

Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

16:43

Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

15:33

Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

14:34

K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

14:32

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

14:23

EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

14:22

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

13:20

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

13:17

GTT launches performance centre for LNG carrier fleets

13:15

Indian defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock commits $1.6bn to commercial yard

13:13

China’s Tianjin Port starts channel upgrade for two-way 300,000-tonne ships

13:02

Seapeak, LR, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to test direct CO2 readings on new LNG carrier

12:11

China opens $10.8bn Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news