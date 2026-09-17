Study finds 29% of vessels account for nearly 70% of maritime accidents

Nearly 70% of reported maritime accidents were concentrated among just 29% of vessels in an analysis of about 600 ships, according to a joint report from marine insurer NorthStandard and maritime technology company ShipIn Systems.

The Maritime Risk Report 2026 combined casualty records from Lloyd’s List Intelligence SeaSearcher with operational data from ShipIn’s FleetVision platform.

Vessels with FleetVision scores below 75 recorded an accident rate 5.7 times higher than ships scoring above 85.

Lower-scoring vessels also generated between 15 and 45 times as many recurring operational deviations, including unattended bridges, mobile-phone use on the bridge, unattended gangways and mooring operations, snapback-zone risks and breaches of personal protective equipment procedures.

“What this research shows is that risk is visible much earlier, embedded in everyday operations,” ShipIn chief executive Osher Perry said.

A separate group of 250 vessels monitored continuously for 12 months recorded a drop in average operational deviations from about 230 per vessel per month to eight, a reduction of approximately 96%. The improvement covered bridge operations, deck safety and PPE activity.

“The industry does not lack operational data. The challenge is turning that information into timely, practical action,” said Colin Gillespie, NorthStandard’s global head of loss prevention.

Eligible NorthStandard members are also being offered a subsidised one-year FleetVision pilot covering up to five vessels, with no obligation to continue.

ShipIn Systems PBC was founded in 2019 by Osher Perry and Ilan Naslavsky and develops the FleetVision platform. The company says its technology supports more than 1,500 vessels worldwide.

NorthStandard is a UK-headquartered mutual marine insurer formed in February 2023 through the merger of North P&I Club and The Standard Club. It is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence operates SeaSearcher, the casualty-data service used in the analysis.