Knud E. Hansen wins basic design role for French space logistics ro-ro

Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen has won the basic design role for Compagnie Maritime Nantaise’s new ro-ro vessel for European space logistics, according to a company statement.

The appointment follows Compagnie Maritime Nantaise and Sogestran’s signing of a shipbuilding contract with China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International.

The vessel is being developed to transport launch vehicles, satellites and other sensitive cargoes for the European space industry.

Its design was developed with Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, VPLP and other project partners, with requirements covering safety, energy efficiency and logistical flexibility.

The project also targets lower emissions and incorporates a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS).

Knud E. Hansen will now develop the basic design and continue working with Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, Guangzhou Shipyard International and the other project partners as the programme moves towards construction.

Knud E. Hansen is a Danish independent marine consultancy founded in 1937, providing ship design, engineering and project management services.

Compagnie Maritime Nantaise is a French maritime transport company and a subsidiary of Sogestran. Sogestran is a French transport group active in inland navigation, maritime transport, intermodal logistics and industrial services.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese shipbuilding company within China State Shipbuilding Corporation.