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2026 September 17   13:10

methanol

Marine fuels group SGMF publishes first ISO-compliant methanol life-cycle study

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has published what it says is the first full ISO-compliant life-cycle assessment of methanol as a marine fuel, according to an organisation statement.  

The study, carried out by engineering and professional services consultancy WSP, examines 15 methanol production pathways and tracks emissions from fuel production through onboard use.  

Its calculations cover medium-speed four-stroke and low-speed two-stroke marine engines.  

The assessment finds that renewable and synthetic methanol can deliver substantial greenhouse gas reductions, but the overall emissions result depends heavily on the production pathway.  

Well-to-tank emissions account for the largest differences in well-to-wake greenhouse gas intensity among the pathways assessed. Key variables include feedstock origin, hydrogen production, the source of carbon dioxide and the emissions intensity of electricity and steam used in production.  

The lowest well-to-wake emissions in the assessment are associated with bio-methanol and synthetic methanol produced using hydrogen from renewable electricity or as an industrial by-product.  

Natural gas- and coal-derived methanol remain materially emissions-intensive under the study’s baseline assumptions, including pathways using carbon capture and storage.  

The study also finds that differences in upstream fuel production are greater than those arising from onboard combustion.

Improvements in engine efficiency, lower pilot-fuel requirements and reduced urea consumption could further reduce the life-cycle footprint.  

“We therefore take pride in being the first organisation that conducted a high-quality full LCA on methanol as a marine fuel,” SGMF general manager and chief operating officer Mark Bell said.  

The methanol study completes SGMF’s current life-cycle assessment series covering LNG, ammonia and methanol. Its first ammonia assessment was published in 2024, while the third edition of its LNG study followed earlier in 2026.  

SGMF is a London-based non-governmental membership organisation established in 2013. Its work covers technical, safety and environmental guidance for marine fuels, including LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.  WSP is an engineering and professional services consultancy.

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