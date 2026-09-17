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2026 September 17   07:42

shipbuilding

India reviews rules to widen industrial use of recycled ship steel

India is reviewing regulations that limit the industrial use of steel recovered from scrapped ships, potentially opening a larger domestic market for material produced by the country’s ship-recycling sector, according to a government statement.  

Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal jointly chaired a meeting on the issue.  

The Department of Science and Technology, Bureau of Indian Standards, Gujarat Maritime Board and Ship Recycling Industries Association joined the talks, which examined the existing regulatory framework and possible additional uses for secondary steel recovered from ship recycling.  

No regulatory amendment, implementation timetable or list of newly permitted applications has been announced. The initiative remains at the review stage.  

The issue is particularly significant for the Alang-Sosiya recycling cluster in Gujarat, which accounts for about 98% of India’s ship-recycling activity. The cluster has annual recycling capacity of around 6m gt and produces about 3.5m tonnes of steel a year.  Existing Bureau of Indian Standards rules have prevented TMT reinforcement bars made directly from recycled ship plate from being recognised for reinforcement purposes.

Ship steel has consequently had to be remelted into ingots before being converted into TMT bars.  

Discussions have included possible changes to BIS standard IS 1786 that could allow recycled ship steel to be used more directly in TMT bar production.  

India accounted for 35.4% of global ship recycling in 2025, when recycling volume reached 2.99m gt, up from 1.86m gt in 2024.  

The Bureau of Indian Standards is India’s national standards body. Gujarat Maritime Board is the statutory maritime authority responsible for Gujarat’s non-major ports and related maritime activities.

The Ship Recycling Industries Association represents ship-recycling operators in India.

The Department of Science and Technology is an Indian government department responsible for science and technology policy and programmes.

Topics:

recycling

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